New York's COVID-19 infection rate remains below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. — There is little change in the COVID-19 infection rate both statewide and in the Western New York region, according to the latest numbers released Friday.

The most recent report shows the statewide rate remaining at under one percent. Of the 89,727 tests performed Thursday, 790 of them, or 0.88% came back positive.

The infection rate for the WNY region as of Thursday, stands at 1.2%, down from 1.5% on Wednesday. The WNY region is comprised of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Overall statewide, there have been 448,052 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.