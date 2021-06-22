New York's COVID-19 average positivity rate declines for 78 straight days

The COVID-19 positivity rate for the WNY region stood at 0.27% on Monday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The news continues to be good in New York's battle against COVID-19.

The latest statewide seven-day average positivity rate is 0.36%, the 25th straight day of a record low. That rate has now declined for 78 consecutive days.

"As New York remains focused on rebuilding and revitalizing our economy for a post-pandemic world, ensuring we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible remains the key to defeating this virus once and for all," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement.

"We've come a long way in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, and we're continuing to do everything in our power to get even more shots in arms. The future ahead looks bright, but we need everyone who hasn't yet taken the shot to do so immediately so we can finally defeat this beast."

In the WNY region, the COVID-positive rate as of Monday was 0.27%. The WNY region is made up of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.

The governor's office says 44,566 vaccine doses have been given over the last 24 hours. The statewide vaccination rate is now 71.1%.

All NYS vaccination sites are open to those eligible for a walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run site, you can do so here or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.