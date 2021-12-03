New Yorkers will soon be able to take paid leave while getting vaccinated

New Yorkers will be eligible for four hours per vaccine appointment.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will sign a bill that will provide paid time off to New Yorkers who are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bill has passed the Senate (S2588A) and Assembly (A3354). The governor says employees will be able to get paid for four hours off for each dose of the vaccine.

So, for example, if an employee gets Pfizer or Moderna, they can take four hours of paid time off for each of the two doses, to go get vaccinated, which is eight hours total.

Those getting vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson would only need to take four hours of paid leave to get the single-dose vaccine.

As HRDive points out, this comes after some companies have already taken it upon themselves to offer incentives to get vaccinated, such as paid time off to get vaccinated or cash incentives.

So far, 21 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the governor.

Cuomo also announced he will be signing the death benefits bill, which will extend existing COVID-19 death benefits until 2022.

The governor also touched on President Joe Biden's announcement that all Americans should be made eligible for vaccination by May 1.

The announcement means that in New York 15 million people will become eligible to get vaccianted, Cuomo said.