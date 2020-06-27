New Yorkers traveling to high-risk states ineligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave

The governor says anyone engaging in non-essential travel to COVID-19 hotspots around the country will not receive paid sick leave benefits.

NEW YORK — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued another executive order Saturday morning stating that any New York employee who engages in non-essential travel to COVID-19 hotspots around the country will not receive paid sick leave benefits.

The governor says anyone engaging in non-essential travel to a state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents — or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average — will forgo their paid sick leave benefits. However, this does not apply if an employee travels for work at an employer's request.

This provision has been included in Executive Order 202.45, which makes New Yorkers ineligible for paid sick leave if they travel to any country that has a level two or three travel health notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.