New Yorkers to see extended unemployment benefits starting next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — Jobless New Yorkers desperate for assistance to help pay the bills as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on will get some relief starting next week.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced those New Yorkers will begin to receive extended federal unemployment benefits starting the week of January 3.

"This pandemic has created an unprecedented economic crisis, and New Yorkers have waited in uncertainty for far too long. I have repeatedly called on the federal government to do the right thing by renewing critical benefits to support millions of unemployed families through to the end of this pandemic - and now that Washington has finally acted, New York is immediately delivering those funds," Governor Cuomo said. " In the spring, New York led the nation in implementing federal unemployment programs, and this winter we will once again act swiftly to get money in the hands of New Yorkers who need it most."

The benefits will be paid out for eleven weeks, through March 14, 2021. If you are currently receiving benefits, there is no need for you to call the Department of Labor to get the extended funds, but you do need to continue to certify for unemployment benefits in the usual manner to automatically get them.

If your unemployment year has ended, you should reapply online. Here is how New York will implement the extensions:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance - New Yorkers can now receive up to 57 weeks of PUA benefits, with the program extended from the week ending January 3, 2021 through March 14, 2021. New Yorkers currently receiving PUA should continue to certify as usual and will continue to receive their benefits. According to the Federal government, additional eligibility documentation will be required beginning January 31, 2021. The Department of Labor will directly contact claimants who need to provide additional documentation.

