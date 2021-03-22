New York will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 years old or older

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would become available to anyone 50-years-old or older starting March 23.
He also called on religious centers and faith communities to become hosts for COVID-19 vaccination centers.
The state is calling this effort the "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign and hopes that hosting vaccinations in religious centers will help with the infrastructure needed to distribute the vaccine, and the public's willingness to receive it.
Speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Cuomo said that the state will provide the vaccine to any religious centers that participate in the vaccination effort. He said that faith centers should partner with health care providers to take part in the effort.