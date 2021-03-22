New York will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 years old or older

The governor says that anyone 50 or older will be eligible starting March 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccines would become available to anyone 50-years-old or older starting March 23.

He also called on religious centers and faith communities to become hosts for COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The state is calling this effort the "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign and hopes that hosting vaccinations in religious centers will help with the infrastructure needed to distribute the vaccine, and the public's willingness to receive it.