New York has uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates slowly rise.

That's according to the state’s latest data, released Saturday afternoon by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

About 525 people each day tested positive for COVID-19 in New York for the seven days through Friday. That’s up from 369 people, a 42 percent increase, for the prior week.

The New York State Department of Health says a higher percentage of cases are linked to more contagious variants and is urging more people to get vaccinated.

"New Yorkers have fought the COVID-19 pandemic with tremendous discipline and fortitude, but it's absolutely critical to remember that vaccination is the way we beat this beast for good," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.