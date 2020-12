The state Department of Corrections, which first suspended most in-person visits in mid-March, reopened prisons to visitors in August.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York suspended visits to state prisons starting Wednesday because of a rise in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff and in surrounding communities.

The state Department of Corrections, which first suspended most in-person visits in mid-March, reopened prisons to visitors in August.

New York then restricted visits at prisons in designated hot spots starting in October, but most prisons have remained open for visits.