New York State's COVID-19 hospitizations continues downward trend

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizaiton numbers continue to go down.
There was also a low-rate of new cases statewide. According to the Governor's office, there were 66,392 tests conducted in New York State July 2. Of those, 918 were positive for COVID-19, or 1.38 percent, were positive
"New York continues to make progress combating the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a release. "Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today - those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines - will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart."
Here is a summary as of July 3:
- Patient Hospitalization - 857 (-21)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 73 (-23)
- Number ICU - 188 (-21)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 125 (-4)
- Total Discharges - 70,794 (+96)
- Deaths - 9
- Total Deaths - 24,885
