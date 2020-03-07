New York State's COVID-19 hospitizations continues downward trend

"New York continues to make progress combating the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a release. "Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today - those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines - will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart."