New York works to raise hospital capacity for COVID-19 spike

Cuomo's remarks Sunday came as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached its highest level since mid-May.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says officials are working with the medical community to increase hospital capacity in New York state.

His remarks Sunday came as the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 reached its highest level since mid-May.

Cuomo says that New York “remains locked in a footrace” between quick distribution of new vaccines and the proliferation of the coronavirus as the end of the holiday season nears.

The governor says that “it has been a tough year and we still have several months ahead.” But he also added that “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."