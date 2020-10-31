Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Bills Stadium being closed to fans is a consequence of the current COVID-19 rate in the Western New York region.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans may have to wait a little while longer before they can attend a game in person at Bills Stadium.

During a conference call with reporters Saturday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked about the possibility of Bills fans being allowed to attend games in Orchard Park.

The governor said, "We are working on it. We are looking at plans that the NFL has been working on. We're looking at plans of the stadium. I'm going to take a look myself, but we are working on it now."

The governor added that there's no set date to reopen the stadium at this time, adding that Bills Stadium being closed to fans is also a consequence of the current COVID-19 rate in the Western New York region.

Cuomo: "The (#Bills) stadium is also a consequence of the overall situation in #WNY, and we're working very hard to get the rate in WNY down. Obviously the health officials would feel more comfortable if the overall rate were lower." @wgrz https://t.co/zwa4zph1oB — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) October 31, 2020

The latest COVID-19 data released by New York State shows that the Western New York region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate increased from Thursday to Friday, going from 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent.