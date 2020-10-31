ALBANY, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans may have to wait a little while longer before they can attend a game in person at Bills Stadium.
During a conference call with reporters Saturday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked about the possibility of Bills fans being allowed to attend games in Orchard Park.
The governor said, "We are working on it. We are looking at plans that the NFL has been working on. We're looking at plans of the stadium. I'm going to take a look myself, but we are working on it now."
The governor added that there's no set date to reopen the stadium at this time, adding that Bills Stadium being closed to fans is also a consequence of the current COVID-19 rate in the Western New York region.
The latest COVID-19 data released by New York State shows that the Western New York region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate increased from Thursday to Friday, going from 2.3 percent to 2.5 percent.
"Western New York is one of the highest rates in the state right now, but we are working on it," Cuomo said. "No set date to come yet, but I am a Bills fan. I am very excited about their season. Me and a lot of other people in the state would love to be able to be in the stands cheering for them."