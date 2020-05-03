BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning people about a scam going around, where scammers are promoting products that will "treat" the coronavirus.

James issued a cease-and-desist order to any companies that are falsely promoting their product as a treatment and says that it's against New York law.

Experts say that unless a credible organization like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization has a vaccination listed on their websites, don't buy into it.

