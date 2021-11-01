New York State vaccine registration website will go live at 8 a.m. Monday

As Phase 1B eligibility opens, the state will launch a website allowing people to register for vaccination. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old and teachers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will be a big day for the state of New York's vaccine distribution.

It is anticipated that the state will launch its vaccine registration website at 8 a.m. The web address has not been released yet and a call center for those without computers isn't expected to be up and running until 4 p.m. Monday.

The website will allow those eligible to register for a vaccination appointment. Phase 1B, which begins Monday as well, includes public transit safety and workers, educational workers, first responders and people over 75-years-old.