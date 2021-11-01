x
New York State vaccine registration website will go live at 8 a.m. Monday

As Phase 1B eligibility opens, the state will launch a website allowing people to register for vaccination. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old and teachers.
Nurse Andre McFarlane prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination facility in the Bathgate Post Office on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in the Bronx, New York. The facility, which had been used as a COVID-19 testing site, is part of the city's transition to widespread vaccinations. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will be a big day for the state of New York's vaccine distribution.

It is anticipated that the state will launch its vaccine registration website at 8 a.m. The web address has not been released yet and a call center for those without computers isn't expected to be up and running until 4 p.m. Monday.

When that website is live, we'll update you here on WGRZ.com. 

The website will allow those eligible to register for a vaccination appointment. Phase 1B, which begins Monday as well, includes public transit safety and workers, educational workers, first responders and people over 75-years-old.

The governor has previously said that it could take until April before all individuals in Phase 1A, which was healthcare workers, and Phase 1B are vaccinated. The state has said that supply is an issue, as it is only receiving 300,000 doses per week.

