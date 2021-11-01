New York State vaccine registration website will go live at 8 a.m. Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will be a big day for the state of New York's vaccine distribution.
It is anticipated that the state will launch its vaccine registration website at 8 a.m. The web address has not been released yet and a call center for those without computers isn't expected to be up and running until 4 p.m. Monday.
When that website is live, we'll update you here on WGRZ.com.
The website will allow those eligible to register for a vaccination appointment. Phase 1B, which begins Monday as well, includes public transit safety and workers, educational workers, first responders and people over 75-years-old.
The governor has previously said that it could take until April before all individuals in Phase 1A, which was healthcare workers, and Phase 1B are vaccinated. The state has said that supply is an issue, as it is only receiving 300,000 doses per week.