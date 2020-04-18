BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, New York State amended the rules regarding recreational essential businesses.

If you belong to a private golf club, New York State now says you can access the property as long as there are no gatherings. Overall, golf courses remain nonessential, but the change allows golfers back on the greens.

Private clubs got some maneuverability in the latest clarification from the state.

"Golf courses are not essential and cannot have employees working on-premise; notwithstanding this restriction, essential services, such as groundskeeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security, provided by employees, contractors, or vendors are permitted and private operators may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided."

Private clubs can choose to remain closed. So the ruling allows for groundskeepers and other essential services and you can play as long as you follow social distancing guidelines.

When the decision first came down Governor Andrew Cuomo's top staffer Melissa DeRosa said “If you’re golfing, there’s not just two people golfing,” she said. “There’s someone running the golf course, and it’s counter to the other messages that we’re sending about how to stay apart and safe."

In making the announcement, the state confirmed that the use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels is still not considered essential at this time.

RELATED: PGA Tour hopes to resume June 11

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo issues executive order for testing; hospitalization rate going down

RELATED: Still on PAUSE: New York State order extended through May 15