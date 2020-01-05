ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Leaders of towns and cities across New York State are still hoping for help from Washington to deal with massive financial shortfalls from this crisis.

They've lost a lot of tax revenue with most businesses shut down.

So Western New York town supervisors from both sides of the aisle joined together Thursday to call for the next stimulus bill from Congress to address that need, because they say without it, they're going to have to start cutting services and jobs.

"We have not had any discussions about bankruptcy," Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger said. :We have had discussions about layoffs, as I think all the towns have had. Everybody says you have to run municipalities more like a business.

"Well, when business is down, you've gotta adjust your payroll. And I think that's most of the steps that most of us are looking at."

One announcement that came out of the meeting Thursday was that the Town of Tonawanda announced that the Sheridan Park golf course will be opening up for the season Friday.

Erie County courses that were supposed to open Friday have been delayed because of the rain.

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry tweeted on Thursday afternoon that neither course would be ready for play and that they would be re-evaluated on Monday.

Both golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

