BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people across Western New York have been waiting more than a month since they applied for their unemployment benefits, and they're still without money.

On Friday, New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon held a conference call, where she said the state has sent out more than $4 billion in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began.

However, if you're still waiting for your check, the message from the state's commissioner could be frustrating.

"If we need more information to complete your application, we will call you," she said. "Since we started call backs 20 days ago, we have made more than 670,000 phone calls to collect the information needed to complete claims. That is a Herculean task."

2 On Your Side had several questions it wanted to ask, but Reardon did not take any questions on Friday.

RELATED: New York looking into payments made to people with pending unemployment claims

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about New York State unemployment insurance

RELATED: Unemployment issues continue as personal information is sent to wrong claimants