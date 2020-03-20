BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are changes to how tolls are being collected on the New York State Thruway system due to coronavirus concerns.

Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., anyone who has to pay cash when going through a toll plaza will instead be sent a bill in the mail.

"We are implementing these emergency toll procedures for the health and safety of our employees and motorists,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in released statement. “We need the next 48 hours to take necessary operational steps to implement the procedures effectively and seamlessly.

"In the meantime, we continue to enhance safety measures to protect toll collectors and motorists. We thank the toll collection staff and all of our workforce for their dedication during this public health crisis.”

Anyone without an E-ZPass will continue through the lane without collecting a ticket. When the motorist exits the thruway, they will inform the toll collector which exit they enter the Thruway and provide their license plate information.

The toll collector will not be accepting cash.

If you do not have an E-ZPass, you should not enter an E-ZPass lane, or you will receive an E-ZPass violation.

Drivers can expected to receive a bill in the mail in about 30 days. They will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle on file.

