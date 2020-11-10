New York State to send rapid COVID-19 tests to Cattaraugus, Allegany counties

The governor continues to say there is an 'ongoing issue' in the Western New York region, adding that it is not getting dramatically better.

ALBANY, N.Y. — During a conference call with reporters Sunday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the current COVID-19 numbers here in Western New York. The governor continues to say there is an "ongoing issue" in the Western New York region.

"We've had an ongoing issue with Western New York, and it is not getting dramatically better; it's not getting dramatically worse, but it's not getting dramatically better, either," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo says the state has not identified specific clusters in the Western New York region, adding that there are no specific causes. Cuomo called this "bad news" and went on to explain that having data to locate clusters is a good thing because the state is then able to isolate the problem.

Cuomo says New York State plans on sending rapid tests to areas in Cattaraugus County and Allegany County where the COVID-19 cases are slightly higher.

Cuomo said state health officials haven’t identified clusters in #WNY, don’t see specific causes.



State will direct rapid tests to areas in Cattaraugus, Allegany Co. where numbers are a bit higher. @WGRZ https://t.co/u3akaYiZKv — Heather Ly (@HeatherLyWGRZ) October 11, 2020

Despite this news, the governor says the state is doing very well in its response to COVID-19. Cuomo says the state is currently performing more tests per day than most states conduct per week. At this time, New York State has conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests, according to the governor's office.

New York State's overall positivity rate dropped below 1 percent Saturday for the first time since September 24. The governor's office reports 0.96 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted Saturday came back positive, which includes New York's Red Zone focus areas. Without the Red Zone focus areas being included, the state's positivity rate would be 0.84 percent.

Here in the Western New York region the percent positive rate continues to stay at 1.4 percent for the second day in a row.

The governor's office reports 820 people were in New York hospitals Saturday for COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 186 people were in the ICU, 84 of which needed to be intubated.

Meanwhile, 117 people have been discharged from hospitals in New York State. This brings the total number of discharges in the state up to 77,631 since the pandemic began.