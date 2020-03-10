New York to local governments: Enforce virus rules or face fines

Officials are increasingly concerned about virus flare-ups in parts of New York City and suburban Rockland and Orange counties.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state's daily count of new coronavirus cases has topped 1,500 for the first time since late May. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the number Friday and warned local governments that they’ll face fines if they don’t enforce social distancing and mask rules.

The raw number of new cases reported statewide on Thursday hit 1,598. That's the most since May 27, when about 65,000 New Yorkers were tested, compared to 119,000 on Thursday.

There are parts of the state that also concern state officials.

Data released by New York State on Thursday showed the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the Southern Tier region is 12.57.

According to New York, an average over 10 new cases per 100,000 residents is cause for other states to be added to the travel advisory list and subject to a 14 day quarantine.