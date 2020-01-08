New York State sets single-day record for COVID tests on Friday

The state conducted 82,737 COVID-19 diagnostic tests on Friday, with 753 of them coming back positive for a rate was 0.91 percent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Five months ago, the lives of New Yorkers changed for the indefinite future, as the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state.

Now the state is remaining "New York Tough" as social distancing practices keep numbers low. The state also continues to enforce the requirements that have been put in place during the pandemic.

The state also hit a new milestone on Friday, when the New York conducted the highest number of tests in a single day in the state.

The state conducted 82,737 COVID-19 diagnostic tests on Friday and 753 were positive. This means that Friday's percent positive rate was 0.91 percent.

The Governor's Office also announced on Saturday that the State Liquor Authority (SLA) and State Police Task Force have found that four percent of establishments inspected in New York City and Long Island on Friday night were violating the state requirements.

Out of 1,103 establishments inspected, 41 different establishments in New York City and Long Island were violating state orders.

Across New York hospitalization increased by five on Friday, to 581 people hospitalized. There were 92 newly admitted patients to hospitals, and 79 people discharged, statewide on Friday.

There are now 147 people in the ICU, which is up 7 from Thursday. Of those people in ICUs, 72 of them required intubation (up two from Thursday).

Four people died across the state on Friday, which brings the death toll up to 25,164 New Yorkers who have died from the virus.