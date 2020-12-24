State senator: dining rooms should be reopened to guests, with guidelines

'The state is now working to develop a plan to return fans to Bills Stadium. We must do the same for the restaurant industry,' Senator Patrick Gallivan said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With restaurants in Orange Zones still only able to open for takeout services, one New York State senator thinks it's time to re-evaluate that.

Senator Patrick Gallivan issued a statement Thursday, saying that contact tracing data suggests restaurants have not been a significant source of COVID-19 infection.

Gallivan says guidelines such as limited indoor capacity and mask wearing should continue, but those dining rooms should be reopened to guests.

His statement said, in part: "We have found successful ways to allow hair salons, gyms, schools, stores and other businesses to operate safely during this pandemic. The state is now working to develop a plan to return fans to Bills Stadium. We must do the same for the restaurant industry."

2 On Your Side so far not heard from the state about relaxing those dining guidelines in Orange Zones.

In terms of Gallivan's reference to contact tracing data, Gov. Andrew Cuomo did share data in a December 14 news conference that shows the majority of the spread — 73.84 percent — is from "living room" spread, or people from different households gathering in homes.