Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in downtown Buffalo

About 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered by Urban Family Practice at the clinic. Appointments had to be made online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The effort to get Western New Yorkers vaccinated continued Saturday with a state-run, one-day, pop-up site at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center in downtown Buffalo.

It was one of 14 pop-up sites across New York State on Saturday.

About 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered by Urban Family Practice at the clinic there. Appointments had to be made online, and those who got their first shot will come back in three weeks for the second dose.

The pop-up site was put in the 14204 area code because the need for the vaccine is so high in the city's Black and Brown communities.

"The 400 has just, it's not enough," Dr. Raul Vazquez said. "I think if you look around the area, you'll see there's a lot of apartments, and a lot of people, and a lot of families and multigenerational families. One apartment may have more than one individual, so this is just the start.

"I'm hoping this is just one of many for the next couple of months, because you have enough individuals here that need them, and these are the areas that were hit the hardest."

Dr. Vazquez is working with J.C. Seneca and plans to hold a pop-up vaccine clinic on the reservations starting June 6. They will administer about 400 shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.