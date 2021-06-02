State-run COVID vaccination site at UB will be closed Saturday

Anybody who had a appointment scheduled on the South Campus will receive an email or text message with information on rescheduling for Sunday or Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A state-run vaccination site at the University at Buffalo South Campus will be closed Saturday as a winter storm impacts the region.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office made the announcement Friday night.

Anybody who had an appointment scheduled for Saturday will receive an email or text message with information on rescheduling for Sunday or Monday.

"A winter storm that's projected to affect parts of Western New York (on Saturday) could lead to high snowfall and slippery roads, and we're postponing appointments at the Buffalo state-run vaccination site in the interest of residents' safety," Cuomo said in a statement.

"I want to be clear: no one will lose their spot, and all appointments will be rescheduled for Sunday or Monday when the weather is expected to subside."