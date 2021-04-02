New York State posts lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since November 28

Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.38% and net hospitalizations have dropped 553 over the last week.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The news continues to be good in New York's ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

The latest data shows New York's current positivity rate, 4.38 percent, is the lowest its been since November 28. In addition, net hospitalizations have dropped 553 over last week. At 7,967 statewide, hospitalizations are at the lowest number since January 2.

There has now been 27 straight days of positivity decline statewide and the seven-day average for all regions in the state is currently below six percent.

"The good news is New York's numbers continue to show progress as the holiday surge recedes," Governor Cuomo said. "Our positivity rate has been steadily declining, and that success is a reflection of New Yorkers' commitment to defeating this beast."

In the WNY region, the current 7-day average of positive test results stands at 4.96 percent as of Wednesday. The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to be cautious about COVID-19 as they enjoy the Super Bowl this weekend.

"As we enter into Super Bowl weekend, we cannot get cocky with COVID - we must remain vigilant: be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and stay New York Tough," Cuomo said.

The governor also commended New Yorkers for their patience with COVID-19 vaccinations as supply remains low.