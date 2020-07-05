ALBANY, N.Y. — Those hoping to take the State Police exam this fall will now have to wait a little longer.

The law enforcement agency announced Thursday that the test, set for October, has been put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the exam are being suspended until a new date is announced. If you've already signed up, your application will be canceled and you will be issued a refund. You will need to reapply once the text is re-scheduled.

Once a new date is decided on, it will be announced here.

