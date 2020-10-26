New York State partners with fashion designers for 'Mask Up' campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday morning updating the public on the state's progress towards the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the briefing, Governor Cuomo made an announcement stating that the state has launched a new "Mask Up" campaign that partners with fashion designers.
Profits from the campaign, which is through The RealReal, will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
Designers such as Michael Kors has joined the campaign in designing masks.
The Governor shared that his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, will oversee the campaign.