New York State partners with fashion designers for 'Mask Up' campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday morning updating the public on the state's progress towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the briefing, Governor Cuomo made an announcement stating that the state has launched a new "Mask Up" campaign that partners with fashion designers.

Profits from the campaign, which is through The RealReal, will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. 

Designers such as Michael Kors has joined the campaign in designing masks.

The Governor shared that his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, will oversee the campaign. 

To view the masks available on the site, click here.
