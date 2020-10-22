New York State now has second lowest infection rate in the country, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State Thursday during a conference call.
Of the 135,000 tests reported for Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1.2% of them were positive. That number includes the testing done in the micro-clusters downstate.
The positive rate in New York State for Wednesday, without the micro-clusters, was 0.96%.
Governor Cuomo said that New York State now has the second lowest infection rate in the county with 0.96%.
Cuomo said that Maine has the lowest infection rate in the county with a 0.5% infection rate.
