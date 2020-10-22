New York State now has second lowest infection rate in the country, Cuomo says

Cuomo said that Maine has the lowest infection rate in the county with a 0.5% infection rate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State Thursday during a conference call.

Of the 135,000 tests reported for Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 1.2% of them were positive. That number includes the testing done in the micro-clusters downstate.

The positive rate in New York State for Wednesday, without the micro-clusters, was 0.96%.

Governor Cuomo said that New York State now has the second lowest infection rate in the county with 0.96%.

Cuomo said that Maine has the lowest infection rate in the county with a 0.5% infection rate.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 135,341 tests reported yesterday, 1,628 were positive (1.2% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 986.



Sadly, there were 15 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DeWMCwXbqc — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 22, 2020

