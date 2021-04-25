Hochul appears on WUFO, stresses importance of getting vaccinated

The New York State Lieutenant Governor's comments came during a pre-recorded interview that aired on Sunday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at Coney Island two weeks ago, but since then has only held closed or virtual appearances where reporters have been unable to ask questions.

While she has not appeared at public events in Western New York in months, a pre-recorded interview with Hochul aired on Buffalo's WUFO radio on Sunday afternoon. There, she talked about the importance of getting vaccinated in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The day has come, which is right now, where there are plenty of doses for everybody, and there is no hassle in getting it, so what are you waiting for?" she said.

"I mean, everybody is getting the vaccine, just like you need a vaccine to go into kindergarten. Everybody got a vaccine or wouldn't have gone, so it's not a big deal. It's smart, it's safe."