New York State lawmakers seek change on mask mandate for students

Local assemblyman Andy Goodell says if adults don't have to wear masks in public, kids shouldn't have to either.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Some New York State lawmakers are trying to force Gov. Andrew Cuomo to drop the mask mandate for students in schools and summer programs.

A rally at the Capitol on Wednesday included a group of Republicans introducing a bill that would ban any mask requirements for healthy children under 18.

Local assemblyman Andy Goodell is one of them. He says if adults don't have to wear masks in public, kids shouldn't have to either.

"We need to let our kids live their childhood safely, and they can do it without masks. Give the power back to the parents. Let our kids live a life," he said.

The legislative session ends Thursday, though, and it's not likely this bill is going to get to a vote.