New York launches 'I’m vaccinated' sticker design kids contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID update on Tuesday, she announced a new contest for kids.

The state launched a sticker design contest for kids to create their own version of the "I'm vaccinated" sticker.

All you have to do is share your kid's design by tagging Governor Hochul on Twitter, including the region where you live, and the hashtag #NYVaxForKids.

If your child's design is chosen it will be used at vaccination sites across the state.