New York launches 'I’m vaccinated' sticker design kids contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During Gov. Kathy Hochul's COVID update on Tuesday, she announced a new contest for kids.
The state launched a sticker design contest for kids to create their own version of the "I'm vaccinated" sticker.
All you have to do is share your kid's design by tagging Governor Hochul on Twitter, including the region where you live, and the hashtag #NYVaxForKids.
If your child's design is chosen it will be used at vaccination sites across the state.
Erie County reported this week that COVID hospitalizations are now over 200 for local hospitals. Chief medical officers collectively said during a county briefing earlier this week that they are simply running out of room to put everyone who needs treatment.