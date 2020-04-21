ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State announced Monday it has created a COVID-19 maternity task force in an effort to provide mothers with a safe alternative to hospitals during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over the next few days Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and the New York State Council on Women and Girls will examine the best approach to authorizing and certifying additional dedicated birthing centers. The task force will also make recommendations on the impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and will address any additional issues related to COVID-19 during pregnancy through postpartum period.

Chaired by DeRosa, the task force will be comprised of stakeholders from obstetrical providers, pediatric care providers and family planning agencies in conjunction with the State Department of Health.

"This pandemic strained our hospital system in a way no one could have ever imagined, and while New York leads in ensuring laboring mothers were able to have a healthy partner, friend or family member with them during childbirth we can and should explore additional ways to make the experience less stressful," DeRosa said in a statement. "Birth centers can serve as a safe alternative for low-risk pregnancies — relieving the strain on hospitals and providing a supportive environment for mothers during an already stressful time. I look forward to working with Christy and this diverse task force to develop recommendations for the Governor to review as quickly as possible."

The task force will make recommendations to Governor Andrew Cuomo by the end of the week.

