New York State launches an online COVID-19 vaccine tracker

The website allows users to see where and how much of the vaccine has been distributed, including in respect to how much has been administered relative to the alloca

ALBANY, N.Y. — As all eyes are on the COVID-19 vaccine in New York, the state is offering a way for the public to see how many doses are going where.

Secretary to the Governor of New York Melissa DeRosa announced on Twitter on Saturday night that New York has "soft" launched its COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

The website allows users to see where and how much of the vaccine has been distributed, including in respect to how much has been administered relative to the allocation provided.

The news follows back-to-back days in Western New York where vaccine clinics have been canceled, citing a shortage.

Vaccinations clinics planned for next week have been canceled due to a supply shortage, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Friday.

Then the Erie County Department of Health announced Saturday that all COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled.