New York State identifies COVID-19 UK strain in Allegany County

ALBANY, N.Y. — In a press conference Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 59 total UK strain cases have been identified in New York.

This includes one case in Niagara County and one case in Allegany County. The state says of these 59 cases, 15 are new.

The highest number of identified UK strain cases are in New York City (18 cases), Nassau County on Long Island (8 cases), and Saratoga County (7 cases).

In Albany holding a briefing with @GovMurphy. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/evcsrXANxD — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 5, 2021

