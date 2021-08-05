New York State Health Department says school districts are in charge of their own COVID-19 plans

Commissioner Howard Zucker is recommending that districts follow guidance from the CDC and their local health departments.

ALBANY, N.Y. — With the new school year just about a month away, school districts across New York have been informed there will be no COVID-19 guidance coming from the state's health department.

Many districts have said they were waiting on the state to give them some direction as they put together their reopening plans for the coming school year.

Thursday afternoon, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released the following statement:

"With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments."