Governor Cuomo's office releases PSA on COVID-19 living room spread

The video says more than 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases statewide are being traced back to small household gatherings.

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration has released a new PSA to alert New Yorkers to the alarming rate of COVID-19 cases being traced back to small, indoor gatherings.

The state's contact tracing program has found that more than 70 percent of new cases originate from small gatherings in people's homes.

As the winter season begins, the state's COVID-19 strategy is focusing more on highlighting the dangers of indoor gatherings.

"It's not just mass gatherings causing the spread anymore. The virus is now literally spreading in households," says Cuomo.

"I know you may think, 'I'm in my house with my family and with my friends so this is my safe zone,' but that just is simply not the case anymore. As we move forward into the winter, addressing living room spread will be one of the biggest challenges in the fight against COVID-19, and we can do it, but only if New Yorkers stay smart."