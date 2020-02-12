New York State expecting first COVID-19 vaccine delivery in December

According to the governor, New York State is set to receive its first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine on December 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update Wednesday morning regarding COVID-19 and the distribution of vaccines.

According to the governor, New York State is set to receive its first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine on December 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted. Cuomo says this delivery will be enough for 170,000 New Yorkers.

Governor Cuomo says the federal government is distributing the vaccine by each individual state's percentage of population.

"So state's population divided by available dosages is what the state gets," Cuomo said. "There's no discretion in how much the state gets. It's purely a percent of population."

New York State also expects additional allocations of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine later this month, according to the governor.

Cuomo further stated that by the end of December, the administration says there will be enough dosages to vaccinate roughly 20 million people — this estimation includes two doses for each person. This equates to about 6 percent of Americans.