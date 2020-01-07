New York State expands testing criteria to all New Yorkers

"Go get a test," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "It doesn't cost you anything. It doesn't hurt."

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State is testing more than most countries across the globe. As of Wednesday, New York State has completed 4 million COVID-19 tests since March.

As other states across the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, Cuomo says the numbers in New York State are "great." The governor added that New York State has had four straight days of hospitalizations under 900, and the lowest five day average since March 18.

There are currently 879 total hospitalizations across the state. The governor says 56,710 tests were performed on Tuesday and of those tests, 625 came back positive for a rate of 1.1 percent.

Cuomo announced that New York is expanding its testing criteria across the state to all New Yorkers. The governor is encouraging everyone to get tested, saying it is free and easy.

"Go get a test," Cuomo said. "It doesn't cost you anything. It doesn't hurt."

The governor says Phase 3 indoor dining in New York City will remain postponed until it is safe to do so. Cuomo says citizen compliance in New York City is slipping, and the local government is not correcting the problem.