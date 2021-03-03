New York State expands gathering limits for residential, social gatherings

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says starting March 22, the statewide gathering limit for residential and social gatherings will increase.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 rates across New York State continue to decrease, and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered steadily increase, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's time to continue the "smart reopening" of New York.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo announced that starting March 22, the statewide gathering limit for residential and social gatherings will increase.

For residential gatherings, the number of people allowed indoors will stay same at 10 people.

However, the limit for outdoor residential gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25 people. For social gatherings, the limit for public spaces is set to increase from 50 people to 100 people indoors, and 200 people outdoors.

According to state officials, social distancing and mask requirements will be required.

Starting April 2, arts and entertainment venues, as well as events that have a capacity limit less than 10,000, will be allowed to reopen at 33 percent capacity with up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. Masks will be required, along with social distancing.