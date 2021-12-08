New York State offers reopening guidance for new school year

The guidance is based on recommendations from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As school leaders are preparing for the upcoming academic year, the New York State Education Department on Thursday released a Health and Safety Guide for the 2021-2022 School Year.

This comes after many districts were caught off guard when the state’s health commissioner said he would not issue safety recommendations.

The newly released guide is meant to provide schools with a resource to safely start the school year as they develop their own plans. The guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Both agencies suggest universal indoor masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status and community transmission levels.

In addition to indoor mask-wearing, the CDC also recommends at least three feet distance between students within classrooms, which is detailed in the Health and Safety Guide.

The guide also mentions there should be a distance of at least six feet in between students and teachers/staff.

It also notes recommendations for virus screening for athletes and chorus and band members, as well as in areas with high community transmission levels or low vaccination coverage.

The CDC no longer recommends temperature checks or quarantines for vaccinated people who have been exposed to the virus, unless they have symptoms, according to the guide.