State data: 10 COVID deaths reported in Erie County on Wednesday

There were 130 reported deaths due to COVID statewide on Wednesday, including two in Niagara County, and one each in Allegany, Chautauqua, and Genesee counties.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Another 10 people in Erie County have died of COVID, according to statistics provided Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

While there were 130 reported deaths due to COVID statewide on Wednesday, 15 of them were in Western New York, including two in Niagara County, and one each in Allegany, Chautauqua, and Genesee counties.

"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster, we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy," Hochul said in a statement.

"As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving."

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Wednesday was 207.50, the fifth-highest number of 10 New York regions. The highest numbers were posted in New York City (471.91), Long Island (423.40), Mid-Hudson (334.36) and Central New York (217.66).

The state's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 is 359.36.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. The region's seven-day average of positive test results stood at 20.86 percent; the statewide average is 22.48 percent.