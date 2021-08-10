State: 85% of New York adults have had 1 dose of COVID vaccine

'We are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,' Governor Hochul said Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another milestone has been reached in the fight against the coronavirus.

Eight-five percent of adults across New York State have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. Her office says 74.4 percent of New York adults have completed the vaccine series.

"As we reach this milestone of 85 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose, we are one step closer to finally putting an end to this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal," Governor Hochul said in a statement.

"While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you're in a high risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, 76.2 percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series, and 85 percent have had at least one dose.

There were 363 new COVID-19 cases in Erie County on Thursday, according to Hochul's office.

That number, reported Friday afternoon, was the third-highest among New York State counties and regions, trailing New York City (1,317) and Suffolk County (427).

Vax Update:



-85.0% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-72.0% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-65,545 doses administered over last 24 hrs

Statewide, there were 269 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 42 more deaths, including three in Erie County and two in Chautauqua County.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.46 percent on Thursday. That number was 4.39 percent on Wednesday and 4.35 percent on Tuesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 4.30 percent Thursday. That number was 4.33 percent on Wednesday and 4.18 percent on Tuesday.