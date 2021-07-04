New York State at 0.54% for 7-day average of COVID positive test results

The Western New York region was at 0.45% with its seven-day average percentage, and the Finger Lakes region was at 0.63%.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Sunday provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact across New York State.

The governor's office reported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers that show 72.5 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, and that 65.9 percent have completed their vaccine series.

Statewide, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results was 0.54 percent.

In the state's report, the Western New York region was at 0.45 percent with its seven-day average percentage of positive test results on Saturday. That number is up from 0.43 percent on Friday and 0.40 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region, which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming, counties, the seven-day average on Saturday was 0.63 percent. That's up from 0.55 percent on Friday and 0.51 percent on Thursday.