New mask mandate at daycares draws mixed reactions across New York

This week we heard from daycare providers, parents, lawmakers and local health officials about the changes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new state policy for kids masking up at daycares has drawn a lot of reaction this week from parents, childcare providers and lawmakers.

The guidance, which is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicates children 2 years old and up need to wear masks in daycare centers unless they’re doing things such as eating, drinking, swimming or sleeping.

The mask mandate has been put in place for children and staff who are not vaccinated.

Childcare providers and parents reached out to 2 on Your Side with concerns about this policy, saying it's unreasonable and wondering, why now?

Criticism to the mask mandate has drawn reaction from both Democrats and Republicans wanting to see the guidance reversed or revised.

"I think the governor should do the right thing and rescind this directive, or explain why it’s necessary," said State Senator Rob Ortt, a Republican.

State Assemblymember Monica Wallace, a Democrat, tweeted earlier this week, "I'm calling on the Governor and the NYS Department of Health to immediately revise guidance for day care providers and summer camps to be consistent with or less restrictive than earlier guidance."

On Saturday, 2 On Your Side asked Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein about the changes.

"Wearing masks in daycare centers is a New York State health department policy. Wearing masks protects everybody who's not fully vaccinated. We know that kids under the age of 12 are not fully vaccinated," Dr. Burstein said.