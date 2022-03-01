NY opening COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Buffalo State, University at Buffalo

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said both testing locations will opening this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two more state-run COVID-19 testing sites are opening this week in Western New York, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul announced Monday during a COVID-19 briefing in Rochester that COVID testing sites will be coming to 10 SUNY campuses across New York State.

"Students at college campuses are not in school right now, but they were testing before they left - on campus. They had facilities, they had the infrastructure set up for testing," Hochul said.

Here in Western New York, two testing sites are currently planned for SUNY Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo. Other sites include SUNY Plattsburgh, Purchase College, SUNY Oswego, SUNY Cortland, Binghamton University, Stony Brook University, Syracuse University and the University at Albany.

An exact opening date for both testing locations in Western New York have not been provided at this time.

"All those sites will now have testing available for the public to come on to campus," Hochul said. "You don't have to pay for parking. We'll be getting the hours out and more to come next week. So again, we're trying to be creative in our approach to make testing easier for everybody."

Late last week Hochul announced that a state-run testing site would be opening on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center at Noon in the City of Buffalo. According to the governor's office, after Tuesday, the testing site will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the testing site at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center will be administering tests by appointment only. Those interested in getting tested there can register online by clicking here.

