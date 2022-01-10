State COVID-19 testing site opening Thursday at SUNY Fredonia

This will be the third state-run testing site in Western New York.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — With COVID-19 testing in high demand, New York State is opening more COVID testing sites at SUNY campuses across the state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that 10 additional sites would be opening this week. One of the planned testing sites will be opening here in Western New York.

A COVID-19 testing site will open at SUNY Fredonia on Thursday, Jan. 13, according to the governor's office. Testing will be conducted at Jewett Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing site will provide roughly 225 appointments each day and will allow up to 50 walk-ins.

Those looking to schedule an appointment can do so online by clicking here.

"We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones," Hochul said. "These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system."

Last week New York State opened two COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo. Both sites provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find more information about both testing sites, and how to register for an appointment, below:

University at Buffalo Community Testing Site

Center for Tomorrow Building

Flint Road, Buffalo, NY 14226

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here.