New York State COVID-19 positivity rate shows 23-day decline

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that New York State's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has steadily dropped for 23 straight days.

Statewide, 243,066 tests were reported on Saturday, with 10,793 tests coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.44 percent.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York also decreased Saturday. The state reports that 7,976 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, a decrease of 200 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,534 are in the ICU; 1,008 of which requiring intubation.

Here in the Western New York region, both COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent positive rate continue to decline.

As of Saturday, 392 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. Currently 37 percent of hospital beds are available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Western New York's percent positive rate dropped from 5.32 percent on Friday to 5.17 percent on Saturday.

"We've dealt with a holiday surge driven by increased social activity, the surge is reducing, and the state's seven-day average positivity rate has declined for 23 straight days, which is a significant trend," Governor Cuomo said.

"As we continue to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as supply will allow, with our expansive distribution network ready to vaccinate significantly more people, it's critical that New Yorkers stay safe. All the models show a continued reduction, and so we've been able to loosen restrictions with micro-clusters, the orange zones, and New York City indoor dining. In the here and now, the news is very good, but keep an eye on the U.K. variants and the other variants because all of them suggest more diligence will be needed."