New York State COVID-19 positive rate drops below one percent

Numbers out Friday show of the 68,869 COVID-19 tests performed Thursday, 644, or .093 percent came back positive. The percent positive for the WNY Region, including Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties came in at 1.6%.

"New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance."