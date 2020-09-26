New York State COVID-19 percent positive rate increases to 1%

On Friday, 1,005 people tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. The positive tests came out of a total 99,953 test results.

ALBANY, N.Y. — On Friday, 1,005 people tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, according to the office of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The positive tests came out of 99,953 test results on Friday, leading to a statewide percent positive rate of 1 percent. Thus far, 454,760 tests have come back positive in New York State.

Additionally, on Friday, four people died from COVID-19 in New York State, including one death in Erie County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,450 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

In terms of hospitalizations, 527 people are currently hospitalized across the state for the virus, which includes 164 people in the ICU. Of those individuals in the ICU, 75 are intubated.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Governor Cuomo said.

"Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments," Cuomo added.