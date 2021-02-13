New York State COVID-19 percent positive rate, hospitalization rate continue to drop

According to the governor's office, New York's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 36 consecutive days.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York State's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to improve.

According to the governor's office, the seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has declined for 36 consecutive days and is down 51 percent from the post-holiday peak in early January. As of Friday, the seven-day average percent positive rate dropped to 3.9 percent, which is the lowest that number has been since November 29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the statewide positivity rate on Friday dropped to 3.46 percent, which is the lowest this number has been since November 25, 2020.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State have also seen a decline. The state reports that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 6,888 on Friday, which is the lowest this number has been since Christmas Day.

"Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality," Governor Cuomo said.

"If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that."

Here in Western New York, the region continues to see a decrease in its percent positive rate. The rate dropped from 3.57 percent on Thursday to 3.5 percent on Friday.

In terms of hospitalizations, 322 people were in Western New York hospitals Friday with COVID-19. This equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

At this time, 35 percent of hospital beds in the region would be available within seven days under a "surge plan."

Despite this positive news, New York State continues to report more coronavirus-related deaths across the state. As of Friday, 125 more deaths were reported across New York. Since the pandemic began, 37,009 people have died from COVID-19.