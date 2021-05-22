State COVID-19 numbers hit lowest single-day mark since September 4

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said the state on Friday recorded its lowest single-day positivity rate since September 4, at 0.80 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down across New York State.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said the state on Friday recorded its lowest single-day positivity rate since September 4, at 0.80 percent. The seven-day positivity rate was also below 1 percent, at 0.95 percent, its lowest mark since September 25.

"We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said in a statement Saturday. "The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people.

"We're going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality."

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties -- had the highest positivity percentage in the state on Friday at 2.44 percent.

The Western region -- which is Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties -- had the second-highest number at 1.59 percent.

On Saturday, New York State said 1 million people so far have downloaded an Excelsior Pass since its launch in March.

The first-in-the-nation free, voluntary platform provides proof of a COVID-19 vaccine and is available 15 days after a person gets their final dose. Starting today, the pass is now good for 365 days, an increase from 180 days. Those who already have a vaccination pass can get a new one in order to take advantage of the extension.